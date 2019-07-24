Comparison of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

We will be comparing the differences between Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 29 3.82 N/A 2.27 12.94 Bridge Bancorp Inc. 30 3.82 N/A 2.01 14.55

Demonstrates Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and Bridge Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Bridge Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bankwell Financial Group Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.41 beta indicates that Bankwell Financial Group Inc. is 59.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Bridge Bancorp Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.4% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.9% of Bridge Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bankwell Financial Group Inc. -0.74% -1.54% -1.61% -1.61% -3.22% 2.47% Bridge Bancorp Inc. -3.81% -6.67% -10.82% -2.89% -19.31% 14.75%

For the past year Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Bridge Bancorp Inc. beats Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.