Comparison of Bank of Montreal (BMO) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Both Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) are each other’s competitor in the Money Center Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal 75 0.00 N/A 7.15 10.46 United Bancshares Inc. 22 1.58 N/A 2.52 8.70

Demonstrates Bank of Montreal and United Bancshares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. United Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bank of Montreal. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Bank of Montreal’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 0.00% 14.3% 0.8% United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Montreal’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. United Bancshares Inc. has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bank of Montreal and United Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 19.5%. 0.1% are Bank of Montreal’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of United Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Montreal -1.42% -1.19% -4.85% 0.78% -6.24% 14.48% United Bancshares Inc. 4.19% 8.53% -5.97% 6.51% -1.17% 9.34%

For the past year Bank of Montreal was more bullish than United Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bank of Montreal beats United Bancshares Inc.