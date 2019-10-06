Comparison of Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp 42 1.72 11.94M 2.44 17.90 Western Alliance Bancorporation 45 1.14 94.31M 4.53 10.92

Table 1 demonstrates Bank of Marin Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bank of Marin Bancorp is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 28,633,093.53% 10.4% 1.3% Western Alliance Bancorporation 210,513,392.86% 17.1% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current beta is 0.57 and it happens to be 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Western Alliance Bancorporation has beta of 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Bank of Marin Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $56, with potential upside of 26.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bank of Marin Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 85.7%. 1.2% are Bank of Marin Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Marin Bancorp -0.68% 4.59% 4.64% 3.11% 0.45% 6.01% Western Alliance Bancorporation 1.88% 9.77% 4.55% 9.26% -12.62% 25.2%

For the past year Bank of Marin Bancorp was less bullish than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors.