Comparison of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce Holdings 10 1.87 16.98M 0.87 12.32 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 42 1.32 31.78M 4.36 9.25

Demonstrates Bank of Commerce Holdings and Eagle Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Eagle Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce Holdings. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Bank of Commerce Holdings has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bank of Commerce Holdings and Eagle Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce Holdings 163,426,371.51% 0% 0% Eagle Bancorp Inc. 75,594,671.74% 14% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Commerce Holdings is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.6. Eagle Bancorp Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bank of Commerce Holdings and Eagle Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce Holdings 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bank of Commerce Holdings’s upside potential is 9.42% at a $11.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Eagle Bancorp Inc. is $60, which is potential 36.96% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Eagle Bancorp Inc. is looking more favorable than Bank of Commerce Holdings, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bank of Commerce Holdings and Eagle Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 79%. About 1.5% of Bank of Commerce Holdings’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.09% -0.19% 2.96% -1.91% -14.52% -1.73% Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24%

For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings has stronger performance than Eagle Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors Bank of Commerce Holdings.