Comparison of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Both Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth Inc. 72 9.22 N/A 0.65 115.33 Amdocs Limited 59 2.15 N/A 2.61 24.54

In table 1 we can see Bandwidth Inc. and Amdocs Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Amdocs Limited seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Bandwidth Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bandwidth Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4% Amdocs Limited 0.00% 10.4% 6.7%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bandwidth Inc. Its rival Amdocs Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Bandwidth Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amdocs Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Bandwidth Inc. and Amdocs Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Amdocs Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Bandwidth Inc.’s downside potential is -9.62% at a $78.8 average target price. On the other hand, Amdocs Limited’s potential upside is 15.85% and its average target price is $75. The information presented earlier suggests that Amdocs Limited looks more robust than Bandwidth Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82% of Bandwidth Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Amdocs Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Bandwidth Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.8% are Amdocs Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82% Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24%

For the past year Bandwidth Inc. has stronger performance than Amdocs Limited

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Amdocs Limited.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.