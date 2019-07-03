Comparison of BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) and Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

We will be comparing the differences between BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.34 N/A 2.09 13.73 Independent Bank Group Inc. 54 5.85 N/A 4.15 12.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BancorpSouth Bank and Independent Bank Group Inc. Independent Bank Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BancorpSouth Bank. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BancorpSouth Bank’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Independent Bank Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10% 1.2% Independent Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.46 beta indicates that BancorpSouth Bank is 46.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Independent Bank Group Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and Independent Bank Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 0 2.00 Independent Bank Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 15.71% for BancorpSouth Bank with consensus price target of $33. Independent Bank Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 consensus price target and a 10.29% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BancorpSouth Bank looks more robust than Independent Bank Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BancorpSouth Bank and Independent Bank Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 53.6%. 2.2% are BancorpSouth Bank’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.4% of Independent Bank Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancorpSouth Bank -3.75% -2.61% -8.65% -0.69% -15.68% 9.83% Independent Bank Group Inc. -3.95% -6.45% -7.06% -11.79% -31.35% 14.75%

For the past year BancorpSouth Bank was less bullish than Independent Bank Group Inc.

Summary

Independent Bank Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online banking, mobile banking, eStatements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of January 27, 2017, the company operated 41 banking offices located in the Dallas/North Texas area, Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.