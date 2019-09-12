Comparison of BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) and Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), both competing one another are Regional – Southeast Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.54 N/A 2.07 14.43 Hancock Whitney Corporation 40 2.96 N/A 3.72 11.17

In table 1 we can see BancorpSouth Bank and Hancock Whitney Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hancock Whitney Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than BancorpSouth Bank. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BancorpSouth Bank’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Hancock Whitney Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BancorpSouth Bank and Hancock Whitney Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10.3% 1.3% Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

BancorpSouth Bank has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hancock Whitney Corporation’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Analyst Ratings

BancorpSouth Bank and Hancock Whitney Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 2 0 2.00 Hancock Whitney Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$31.75 is BancorpSouth Bank’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 7.26%. On the other hand, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s potential upside is 7.69% and its consensus price target is $42. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Hancock Whitney Corporation is looking more favorable than BancorpSouth Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.3% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by institutional investors while 80.2% of Hancock Whitney Corporation are owned by institutional investors. BancorpSouth Bank’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancorpSouth Bank 0.44% 3.53% -0.8% 2.05% -9.29% 14.35% Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.58% 4.03% -3.22% -1.35% -17.78% 19.83%

For the past year BancorpSouth Bank was less bullish than Hancock Whitney Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hancock Whitney Corporation beats BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services, investment brokerage services, letters of credit and financial guarantees, and revolving credit facilities. Further, it provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides insurance agency services, discount investment brokerage services, life insurance, and consumer financing services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 237 full service banking and financial services offices and 277 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and Houston, Texas under the Hancock and Whitney Bank brand names, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.