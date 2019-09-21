Comparison of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (BKJ) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 14 4.75 N/A 0.77 17.85 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 14 8.69 N/A 0.68 20.12

Demonstrates Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.6% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has beta of 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.3% and 76.5%. Insiders owned roughly 27.32% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.5% 0.44% -0.2% 6.94% 10.16% 8.95%

For the past year Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.