Comparison of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) and Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Since Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) and Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) are part of the Foreign Regional Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco S.A. 7 0.00 5.76B 0.70 11.76 Woori Financial Group Inc. 30 0.00 160.37M 7.18 4.63

In table 1 we can see Banco Bradesco S.A. and Woori Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Woori Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Bradesco S.A. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Banco Bradesco S.A. is currently more expensive than Woori Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco S.A. 78,260,869,565.22% 0% 0% Woori Financial Group Inc. 536,533,957.85% 9.1% 0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.39% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares and 0.6% of Woori Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 57% of Woori Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bradesco S.A. -11.12% -5.57% 5.81% -3.38% 38.17% 14.78% Woori Financial Group Inc. -7.22% -9.32% -5.83% -9.5% -24.79% -21.04%

For the past year Banco Bradesco S.A. has 14.78% stronger performance while Woori Financial Group Inc. has -21.04% weaker performance.

Woori Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations. The company accepts demand, time, saving, and installment deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides financial and real estate advisory, electronic banking, automated telephone banking system, mobile banking, and online escrow services, as well as Win-CMS, an electronic cash management system and in-house banking platform; credit cards; and securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, and investment banking services. Further, it offers international banking services, including foreign exchange and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans, and foreign currency securities investment, as well as commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers; and asset management services, such as trust management, and trustee and custodian services relating to securities investment trusts. Additionally, the company is involved in the management of National Housing Urban Fund; and development and maintenance of system software, as well as in bancassurance, private equity, finance, and other credit finance credit information businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 894 branches and offices in Korea; and 22 branches and offices internationally. Woori Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.