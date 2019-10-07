Comparison of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Since Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) are part of the Foreign Regional Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 5 0.00 6.64B 0.80 6.40 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 7 0.00 6.27B 0.96 7.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 132,800,000,000.00% 10.4% 0.7% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 93,303,571,428.57% 6.9% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 2.9% respectively. Insiders held 7.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -5.55% -8.59% -15.12% -15.82% -29.71% -3.4% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. -2.38% -0.85% -4.13% -6.33% -17.34% 6.91%

For the past year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has -3.4% weaker performance while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has 6.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals. This segment also provides international banking services, such as loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, and cash management services; and services related to money, foreign exchange, securities, and derivative markets. As of March 31, 2017, it had 440 branch offices in japan; 18 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices internationally; and 54,947 ATMs. The companyÂ’s Leasing segment offers equipment, operating, leveraged, aircraft, small-ticket, and automotive leasing. Its Securities segment provides financial products, investment consultation, and administration services to individual and corporate customers, as well as debt and equity underwriting, and merger and acquisition advisory services for corporate customers. The companyÂ’s Consumer Finance segment offers credit cards, and related settlement and financing services; installments, such as shopping credit and automobile loans; collection outsourcing and factoring services; and unsecured loans and loan guarantees to individuals. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. also provides system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and system engineering and information services, as well as engages in venture capital business. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.