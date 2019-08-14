Comparison of BancFirst Corporation (BANF) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

We will be contrasting the differences between BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst Corporation 55 4.47 N/A 3.94 14.80 UMB Financial Corporation 66 3.18 N/A 3.86 17.67

Table 1 demonstrates BancFirst Corporation and UMB Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. UMB Financial Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to BancFirst Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. BancFirst Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than UMB Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst Corporation 0.00% 14.1% 1.6% UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that BancFirst Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. UMB Financial Corporation’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BancFirst Corporation and UMB Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 UMB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, UMB Financial Corporation’s average target price is $71, while its potential upside is 12.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.3% of BancFirst Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 89.9% of UMB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 44.29% of BancFirst Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of UMB Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancFirst Corporation -0.12% 2.84% 3.88% 8.82% -6.36% 16.91% UMB Financial Corporation 1.29% 3.99% -0.9% 7.45% -4.22% 11.96%

For the past year BancFirst Corporation has stronger performance than UMB Financial Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors BancFirst Corporation beats UMB Financial Corporation.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans comprising commercial mortgages, asset-based financing, working capital lines of credit, and small business administration guaranteed loans; consumer loans consisting of automobile, home equity, and other personal loans; home loans in non-metropolitan areas; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as serves as bond trustee and paying agent for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management, retail brokerage services, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 100 banking locations serving 53 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.