Comparison of Banc of California Inc. (BANC) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Both Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California Inc. 14 2.71 N/A 0.40 39.27 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.44 N/A 1.13 6.81

Demonstrates Banc of California Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Banc of California Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 0.2% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.33 beta means Banc of California Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.57 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Banc of California Inc. and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 68.1% respectively. Banc of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banc of California Inc. 7.05% 11.64% 9% 4.97% -20.46% 17.43% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97%

For the past year Banc of California Inc. has stronger performance than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also provides private banking products for high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and their managers and fiduciaries; and other banking services to financial institutions, as well as invests in SBA loan pool securities, debt and mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, trust services, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 39 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California; and 62 loan production offices in California, Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, Colorado, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.