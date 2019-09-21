Comparison of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

This is a contrast between Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Electrical Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems Inc. 4 13.93 N/A -0.17 0.00 OSI Systems Inc. 102 1.63 N/A 2.08 54.12

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ballard Power Systems Inc. and OSI Systems Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -13.4% OSI Systems Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OSI Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ballard Power Systems Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival OSI Systems Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Ballard Power Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OSI Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ballard Power Systems Inc. and OSI Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OSI Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively OSI Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $119, with potential upside of 12.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.4% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.3% of OSI Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% are OSI Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ballard Power Systems Inc. -2.64% 0.5% 23.1% 17.39% 37.76% 69.46% OSI Systems Inc. 0.14% -2.29% 10.14% 27.11% 45.73% 53.56%

For the past year Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OSI Systems Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors OSI Systems Inc. beats Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells worldwide. Its power products include stationary systems, such as FCgen-H2PM, a hydrogen-fueled power system for telecommunications network, secure communications, and critical data communications, as well as hub, transmission, or repeater sites applications; and motive modules, including FCveloCity, a PEM fuel cell stack, which provides solutions for forklifts, buses, and light rails. The companyÂ’s power products also comprise FCgen air-cooled and FCvelocity liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks to power fuel cell systems for a range of applications, as well as portable power products comprising fuel cell power solutions for portable, remote, and mobile applications. The company also provides engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.