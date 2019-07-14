Comparison of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.66 N/A 0.64 29.27 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.63 N/A 0.29 50.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is currently more affordable than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 16.26%. Insiders held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 on 7 of the 9 factors.