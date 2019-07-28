Comparison of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.64 N/A 0.64 29.27 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 17.66%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has 12.05% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.