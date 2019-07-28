Comparison of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|7.64
|N/A
|0.64
|29.27
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 17.66%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|-4.13%
|-5.48%
|-5.81%
|0%
|0%
|12.05%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has 12.05% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
