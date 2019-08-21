Comparison of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.20 N/A 1.15 15.79 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.59 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group plc, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Janus Henderson Group plc’s average price target is $23.55, while its potential upside is 27.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares and 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.