Comparison of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.65 N/A 0.64 29.27 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.39 N/A 0.49 27.02

Table 1 highlights Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Clough Global Equity Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.