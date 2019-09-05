Comparison of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Since Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.38 N/A 1.15 15.79 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.47 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average price target and a 4.96% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 0.69% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.