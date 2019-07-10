Comparison of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Both Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu Inc. 154 0.00 N/A 11.43 13.35 Yelp Inc. 35 2.90 N/A 0.63 52.35

Table 1 demonstrates Baidu Inc. and Yelp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Yelp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Baidu Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Baidu Inc. is presently more affordable than Yelp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu Inc. 0.00% 18.4% 9.7% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 15% 13.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.45 shows that Baidu Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Yelp Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Baidu Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Yelp Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Yelp Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Baidu Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Baidu Inc. and Yelp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Yelp Inc. 1 5 3 2.33

The average target price of Baidu Inc. is $206.13, with potential upside of 79.56%. Yelp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.86 average target price and a 21.31% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Baidu Inc. seems more appealing than Yelp Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Baidu Inc. and Yelp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 15.6% of Baidu Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Yelp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baidu Inc. -4.44% -9.59% -12.27% -17.01% -43.99% -3.85% Yelp Inc. -18.83% -7.03% -14.38% 3.13% -21.6% -5.89%

For the past year Baidu Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Yelp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Baidu Inc. beats Yelp Inc.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.