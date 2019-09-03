Comparison of Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter Inc. 56 3.45 N/A 1.24 43.10 Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Badger Meter Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Badger Meter Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 7% Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Volatility and Risk

Badger Meter Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Schmitt Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 0.53 beta which makes it 47.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Badger Meter Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Schmitt Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Schmitt Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Badger Meter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Badger Meter Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Schmitt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$54.5 is Badger Meter Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 8.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Badger Meter Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 52.8%. About 1% of Badger Meter Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Schmitt Industries Inc. has 18.55% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7% Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89%

For the past year Badger Meter Inc. has 8.7% stronger performance while Schmitt Industries Inc. has -25.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Badger Meter Inc. beats Schmitt Industries Inc.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.