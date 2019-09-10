Comparison of Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter Inc. 55 3.59 N/A 1.24 43.10 Novanta Inc. 83 4.21 N/A 1.39 60.32

Table 1 highlights Badger Meter Inc. and Novanta Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Novanta Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Badger Meter Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Badger Meter Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Novanta Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Badger Meter Inc. and Novanta Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 7% Novanta Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Badger Meter Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Novanta Inc. has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Badger Meter Inc. are 3 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Novanta Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Badger Meter Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novanta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Badger Meter Inc. and Novanta Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Novanta Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Badger Meter Inc. has a 2.42% upside potential and an average price target of $54.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.8% of Badger Meter Inc. shares and 90.3% of Novanta Inc. shares. 1% are Badger Meter Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Novanta Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7% Novanta Inc. -3.27% -9.22% -1.26% 23.94% 27.6% 33.48%

For the past year Badger Meter Inc. was less bullish than Novanta Inc.

Summary

Novanta Inc. beats Badger Meter Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.