Comparison of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) compete against each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 4 -0.08 42.31M -39.33 0.00 Ultralife Corporation 9 0.00 9.82M 1.43 6.10

Demonstrates Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and Ultralife Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and Ultralife Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 1,044,175,715.70% 421.3% -73.1% Ultralife Corporation 113,789,107.76% 24.5% 21%

Volatility & Risk

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.74 beta. Ultralife Corporation on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Ultralife Corporation has 4.1 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultralife Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and Ultralife Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 74.4%. About 1% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ultralife Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. -4.08% 2.83% 13.43% -28.4% -83.27% -9.58% Ultralife Corporation 2.95% 8.72% -21.14% 10.51% -12.26% 29.33%

For the past year Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. had bearish trend while Ultralife Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Ultralife Corporation beats Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators; and air pollution control products and related equipment, such as carbon dioxide capture and sequestration technologies, wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. This segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The companyÂ’s Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment; and systems that control volatile organic compounds and air toxins, particulate, nitrogen oxides, and acid gas air emissions. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; and end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades/revamps for existing installations, and remote monitoring. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.