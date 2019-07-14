Comparison of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) and LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Both Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) and LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. N/A 0.05 N/A -4.75 0.00 LightPath Technologies Inc. 1 0.70 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and LightPath Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% -58.7% LightPath Technologies Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.27 beta indicates that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is 127.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, LightPath Technologies Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, LightPath Technologies Inc. has 3.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. LightPath Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.1% of LightPath Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.67% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares. Competitively, LightPath Technologies Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. -6.87% 41.31% -31.28% -55.91% -84.48% 12.94% LightPath Technologies Inc. -24.74% -21.21% -30.94% -36.54% -45.27% -21.21%

For the past year Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance while LightPath Technologies Inc. has -21.21% weaker performance.

Summary

LightPath Technologies Inc. beats Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators; and air pollution control products and related equipment, such as carbon dioxide capture and sequestration technologies, wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. This segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The companyÂ’s Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment; and systems that control volatile organic compounds and air toxins, particulate, nitrogen oxides, and acid gas air emissions. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; and end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades/revamps for existing installations, and remote monitoring. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.