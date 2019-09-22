Comparison of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:)

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.65% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp on 2 of the 3 factors.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.