Comparison of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 64.72% respectively. Comparatively, Allegro Merger Corp. has 15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. was less bullish than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.