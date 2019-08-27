Comparison of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.27 N/A 0.71 26.45 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.50 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of B. Riley Financial Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. About 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 8.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.