Comparison of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.21 N/A 0.71 26.45 Legg Mason Inc. 34 1.08 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.88 beta means B. Riley Financial Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Legg Mason Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for B. Riley Financial Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Legg Mason Inc. is $35.5, which is potential -0.31% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.6% and 91.3%. 4.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Legg Mason Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Legg Mason Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.