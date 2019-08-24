Comparison of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.24 N/A 0.71 26.45 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.58 N/A 1.16 10.53

In table 1 we can see B. Riley Financial Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 12.78% and its average target price is $13.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.6% and 12.03%. Insiders owned 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was more bullish than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.