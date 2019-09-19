Comparison of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

As Communication Equipment companies, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.35 N/A 0.26 10.91 Juniper Networks Inc. 26 1.86 N/A 1.61 16.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Juniper Networks Inc. Juniper Networks Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Juniper Networks Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Juniper Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5% Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1%

Volatility & Risk

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Juniper Networks Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Juniper Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Juniper Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Juniper Networks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Juniper Networks Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 12.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of Juniper Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 24.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72% Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41%

For the past year B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was more bullish than Juniper Networks Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Juniper Networks Inc. beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.