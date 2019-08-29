Comparison of AZZ Inc. (AZZ) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

This is a contrast between AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 44 1.13 N/A 2.13 21.88 Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see AZZ Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AZZ Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 5.3% Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23%

Volatility & Risk

AZZ Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AZZ Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. AZZ Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AZZ Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Hudson Technologies Inc. is $1.05, which is potential 105.80% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of AZZ Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.3% of Hudson Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are AZZ Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41% Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11%

For the past year AZZ Inc. has 15.41% stronger performance while Hudson Technologies Inc. has -31.11% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors AZZ Inc. beats Hudson Technologies Inc.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.