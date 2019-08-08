Comparison of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

As Biotechnology companies, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 148.11 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$7 is AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 637.00%. Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 84.82%. The results provided earlier shows that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. appears more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.