Comparison of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Ratings

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$7 is AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 606.21%. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.67 consensus target price and a 120.36% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.