Comparison of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 The Southern Company 51 2.60 N/A 3.21 16.69

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0% 0% The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Azure Power Global Limited is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, The Southern Company has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Azure Power Global Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Southern Company.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00 The Southern Company 1 5 0 2.83

The average target price of Azure Power Global Limited is $26, with potential upside of 149.52%. Competitively the average target price of The Southern Company is $49.6, which is potential -11.92% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Azure Power Global Limited looks more robust than The Southern Company as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Azure Power Global Limited and The Southern Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.6% and 57.8%. 12.98% are Azure Power Global Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Southern Company’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 7.76% -2.48% 8.76% 2.39% -20.57% 30.39% The Southern Company 2.76% 1.75% 8.98% 14.59% 20.4% 22.13%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited has stronger performance than The Southern Company

Summary

The Southern Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Azure Power Global Limited.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.