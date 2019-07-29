Comparison of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

We will be comparing the differences between Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.72

Table 1 demonstrates Azure Power Global Limited and Central Puerto S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Azure Power Global Limited and Central Puerto S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Azure Power Global Limited and Central Puerto S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Central Puerto S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Azure Power Global Limited has a 142.99% upside potential and an average price target of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Azure Power Global Limited and Central Puerto S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 82.6% and 7.29% respectively. About 12.98% of Azure Power Global Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of Central Puerto S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 7.76% -2.48% 8.76% 2.39% -20.57% 30.39% Central Puerto S.A. -10.54% -6.45% -27.98% -22.75% -39.64% -13.26%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited has 30.39% stronger performance while Central Puerto S.A. has -13.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Azure Power Global Limited beats Central Puerto S.A. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.