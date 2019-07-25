Comparison of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

We are comparing Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.36 N/A -7.14 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aytu BioScience Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 52.6% respectively. About 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.