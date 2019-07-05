Comparison of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.72 N/A -7.14 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aytu BioScience Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was more bullish than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.