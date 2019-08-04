Comparison of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.55 N/A -2.89 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 9.02 N/A -7.08 0.00

Demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aytu BioScience Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility and Risk

Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.59 beta. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s beta is 1.94 which is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Neuralstem Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance while Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.