Comparison of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.58 N/A -2.89 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 697.24 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aytu BioScience Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.59 beta means Aytu BioScience Inc.’s volatility is 359.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -9.25% and its average target price is $84.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.