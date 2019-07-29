Comparison of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

This is a contrast between Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.16 N/A -7.14 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 280.35 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc. is 367.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 4.67 beta. Geron Corporation on the other hand, has 2.9 beta which makes it 190.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Geron Corporation which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aytu BioScience Inc. and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 189.26% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.5% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has stronger performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.