Comparison of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 11.08 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aytu BioScience Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aytu BioScience Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk and Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 4.59. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Coherus BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 40.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 97.45% respectively. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has stronger performance than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.