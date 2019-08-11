Comparison of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.28 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aytu BioScience Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aytu BioScience Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 4.59 beta indicates that Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. ChromaDex Corporation’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival ChromaDex Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 18.5%. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has stronger performance than ChromaDex Corporation

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.