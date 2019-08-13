Comparison of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Since Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.55 N/A -2.89 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 418.33 N/A -1.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aytu BioScience Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aytu BioScience Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.