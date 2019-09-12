Comparison of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

We are comparing Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.78 N/A -2.89 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 19.37 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aytu BioScience Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aytu BioScience Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk and Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 4.59 beta. From a competition point of view, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta which is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Assembly Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 89% respectively. About 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.