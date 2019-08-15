Comparison of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2875.47 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk & Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.65 beta. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta and it is 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 6.02%. Competitively Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 68.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.