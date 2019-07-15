Comparison of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.53 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.45% and an $25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 71.6%. About 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.