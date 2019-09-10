Comparison of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 256.68 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Its rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a 3.26% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is $40, which is potential 106.29% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MeiraGTx Holdings plc is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.