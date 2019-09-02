Comparison of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk & Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MediciNova Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 34.8 and 34.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.77% and an $25 average target price. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 154.04%. The data provided earlier shows that MediciNova Inc. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 21.3% respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.