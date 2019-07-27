Comparison of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.45 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Risk & Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 244.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.44 beta. From a competition point of view, Innoviva Inc. has a 1.72 beta which is 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Innoviva Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 66 and 66 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.71% and an $25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Innoviva Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 715.6% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.