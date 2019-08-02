Comparison of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility and Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.65 beta. Chiasma Inc.’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -2.69%. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.67, while its potential upside is 149.90%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.