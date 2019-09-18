Comparison of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 151.28 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Volatility & Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.65 and it happens to be 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -13.10% at a $25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.